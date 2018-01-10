Here’s the ‘real BBQ’ Mayor Sly James is sending to Nashville after the Chiefs loss

More Videos 2:25 Woman says she witnessed police shooting Pause 0:26 Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:43 5 things to know about KCI's new nonstop transatlantic flight 0:55 Tanker of chicken fat overturns on I-70, causes major delays 1:03 'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka 2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 1:07 After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa 2:00 Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support 1:37 Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:54 Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

See what's new at Jack Stack BBQ Take a peek at old-school and innovative new barbecue dishes served at Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue. Case Dorman, CEO and president, takes us through the menu. Take a peek at old-school and innovative new barbecue dishes served at Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue. Case Dorman, CEO and president, takes us through the menu. Jill Wendholt Silva The Kansas City Star

Take a peek at old-school and innovative new barbecue dishes served at Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue. Case Dorman, CEO and president, takes us through the menu. Jill Wendholt Silva The Kansas City Star