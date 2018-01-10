More Videos

Woman says she witnessed police shooting 2:25

Woman says she witnessed police shooting

Pause
Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

5 things to know about KCI's new nonstop transatlantic flight 0:43

5 things to know about KCI's new nonstop transatlantic flight

Tanker of chicken fat overturns on I-70, causes major delays 0:55

Tanker of chicken fat overturns on I-70, causes major delays

'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka 1:03

'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 2:55

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa 1:07

After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support 2:00

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:54

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo

  • See what's new at Jack Stack BBQ

    Take a peek at old-school and innovative new barbecue dishes served at Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue. Case Dorman, CEO and president, takes us through the menu.

Take a peek at old-school and innovative new barbecue dishes served at Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue. Case Dorman, CEO and president, takes us through the menu. Jill Wendholt Silva The Kansas City Star
Take a peek at old-school and innovative new barbecue dishes served at Fiorella's Jack Stack Barbecue. Case Dorman, CEO and president, takes us through the menu. Jill Wendholt Silva The Kansas City Star

Local

Here’s the ‘real BBQ’ Mayor Sly James is sending to Nashville after the Chiefs loss

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

January 10, 2018 09:46 AM

Kansas City lost, so we have to pay up.

Mayor Sly James pledged to send some Kansas City barbecue to Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s office if the Tennessee Titans beat the Chiefs in last weekend’s playoff game.

They should be getting it by the end of the week.

Barry’s office was up front: If the Titans lost, they would be sending Nashville favorite Jack’s Bar-B-Q to Kansas City.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

James’ office was diplomatically silent on specifics when the the friendly wager was made. But now a choice could not be avoided. What should we send to represent Kansas City’s barbecue excellence to another barbecue power city? Joe’s Kansas City? Gates? Arthur Bryant’s?

The chosen venue was Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue.

The order will consist of pork spare ribs, pork burnt ends, BBQ sausage, hickory pit beans, cheesy corn bake and an assortment of Jack Stack sauces.

“Kansas City’s BBQ is hands-down the best in the country,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “We would love to send them BBQ from every single restaurant in Kansas City — so the folks in Nashville can finally have the chance to try some real BBQ — but we can’t.

“Jack Stack ships over 40,000 orders across the country every year, so we feel confident that Mayor Barry’s office will get to enjoy the taste of some of KC’s best BBQ even far outside the metro area.”

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman says she witnessed police shooting 2:25

Woman says she witnessed police shooting

Pause
Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

5 things to know about KCI's new nonstop transatlantic flight 0:43

5 things to know about KCI's new nonstop transatlantic flight

Tanker of chicken fat overturns on I-70, causes major delays 0:55

Tanker of chicken fat overturns on I-70, causes major delays

'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka 1:03

'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 2:55

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa 1:07

After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support 2:00

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:54

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo

  • Emergency crews deal with overturned tanker full of chicken fat

    Emergency crews deal with overturned tanker full of chicken fat at Westbound I-70 and Southbound I-435 ramp in Kansas City.

Emergency crews deal with overturned tanker full of chicken fat

View More Video