Here’s the ‘real BBQ’ Mayor Sly James is sending to Nashville after the Chiefs loss

Kansas City lost, so we have to pay up.
Mayor Sly James pledged to send some Kansas City barbecue to Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s office if the Tennessee Titans beat the Chiefs in last weekend’s playoff game.
They should be getting it by the end of the week.
Barry’s office was up front: If the Titans lost, they would be sending Nashville favorite Jack’s Bar-B-Q to Kansas City.
Never miss a local story.
James’ office was diplomatically silent on specifics when the the friendly wager was made. But now a choice could not be avoided. What should we send to represent Kansas City’s barbecue excellence to another barbecue power city? Joe’s Kansas City? Gates? Arthur Bryant’s?
The chosen venue was Fiorella’s Jack Stack Barbecue.
The order will consist of pork spare ribs, pork burnt ends, BBQ sausage, hickory pit beans, cheesy corn bake and an assortment of Jack Stack sauces.
“Kansas City’s BBQ is hands-down the best in the country,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “We would love to send them BBQ from every single restaurant in Kansas City — so the folks in Nashville can finally have the chance to try some real BBQ — but we can’t.
“Jack Stack ships over 40,000 orders across the country every year, so we feel confident that Mayor Barry’s office will get to enjoy the taste of some of KC’s best BBQ even far outside the metro area.”
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
Comments