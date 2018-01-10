Tanker of chicken fat overturns, partially blocks major commuter artery into KC

More Videos 2:25 Woman says she witnessed police shooting Pause 0:26 Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 1:45 Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:03 'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka 2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 1:07 After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa 2:00 Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support 0:36 Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride 11:01 Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tanker overturns on I-70, causes major delays A crash involving an overturned tanker truck on Interstate 70 at Interstate 435 caused major traffic delays for commuters headed into downtown Kansas City Wednesday morning. Video from Kansas City Scout traffic cameras. A crash involving an overturned tanker truck on Interstate 70 at Interstate 435 caused major traffic delays for commuters headed into downtown Kansas City Wednesday morning. Video from Kansas City Scout traffic cameras. Robert A. Cronkleton and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

