Tanker of chicken fat overturns, partially blocks major commuter artery into KC

A crash along westbound Interstate 70 into downtown Kansas City is causing major backups during Wednesday morning’s commute.
A tanker truck overturned in the two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. at I-70 and Interstate 435.
The truck was hauling chicken fat, according to the the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District.
We're told the overturned vehicle had chicken fat in it. The estimated time of reopening- 8:30a #kctraffic #besafe— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 10, 2018
Only one lane of traffic was squeezing through the scene of the crash, which was causing traffic headed into downtown Kansas City to back up to nearly Missouri 291 in Independence.
Major delays were expected while the crash was investigated and crews worked to clear the debris.
Robert A. Cronkleton
