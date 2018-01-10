Tanker of chicken fat overturns, partially blocks major commuter artery into KC

More Videos

Woman says she witnessed police shooting 2:25

Woman says she witnessed police shooting

Pause
Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:45

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested

'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka 1:03

'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 2:55

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa 1:07

After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support 2:00

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support

Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride 0:36

Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride

Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas 11:01

Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:02

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

  • Tanker overturns on I-70, causes major delays

    A crash involving an overturned tanker truck on Interstate 70 at Interstate 435 caused major traffic delays for commuters headed into downtown Kansas City Wednesday morning. Video from Kansas City Scout traffic cameras.

A crash involving an overturned tanker truck on Interstate 70 at Interstate 435 caused major traffic delays for commuters headed into downtown Kansas City Wednesday morning. Video from Kansas City Scout traffic cameras. Robert A. Cronkleton and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star
A crash involving an overturned tanker truck on Interstate 70 at Interstate 435 caused major traffic delays for commuters headed into downtown Kansas City Wednesday morning. Video from Kansas City Scout traffic cameras. Robert A. Cronkleton and Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

Local

Tanker of chicken fat overturns, partially blocks major commuter artery into KC

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

January 10, 2018 07:28 AM

UPDATED 13 MINUTES AGO

A crash along westbound Interstate 70 into downtown Kansas City is causing major backups during Wednesday morning’s commute.

A tanker truck overturned in the two-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. at I-70 and Interstate 435.

The truck was hauling chicken fat, according to the the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Only one lane of traffic was squeezing through the scene of the crash, which was causing traffic headed into downtown Kansas City to back up to nearly Missouri 291 in Independence.

Major delays were expected while the crash was investigated and crews worked to clear the debris.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Woman says she witnessed police shooting 2:25

Woman says she witnessed police shooting

Pause
Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed 0:26

Police investigate death of woman in Overland Park; husband jailed

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested 1:45

Church family grieves death of associate minister Tanisha Harris; husband arrested

'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka 1:03

'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks 2:55

Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa 1:07

After a year of challenges, widow of Austins shooting gets a new visa

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support 2:00

Widow of Austins shooting victim perseveres with community support

Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride 0:36

Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride

Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas 11:01

Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:02

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

  • Tanker of chicken fat overturns on I-70, causes major delays

    A crash involving an overturned tanker truck on Interstate 70 at Interstate 435 caused major traffic delays for commuters headed into downtown Kansas City Wednesday morning. Video from Kansas City Scout traffic cameras.

Tanker of chicken fat overturns on I-70, causes major delays

View More Video