Woman critically injured in crashes that closed eastbound I-470 for several hours

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 10, 2018 07:06 AM

A woman was critically injured early Wednesday in a series of crashes that lead to the closure of eastbound Interstate 470 for several hours.

The first crash occurred about 3 a.m. along eastbound I-470 near Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The car the woman was driving hit a guard rail, causing her vehicle to spin, investigators told WDAF-TV.

The driver told witnesses that she was okay. Another vehicle, however, struck the passenger side of her car moments later and pushed her car into the middle lane into the path of an oncoming box truck. The truck crashed into her car.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound I-470 remained closed until shortly before 8 a.m. while authorities investigated the crash and crews removed debris.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

