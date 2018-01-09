Brief wintry mix followed by snow could affect metro area traffic Thursday

A brief wintry mix could impact both the morning and afternoon commutes Thursday in the metro area, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
The weather service says light rain late Wednesday looks to change over to a wintry mix for a brief period Thursday morning around rush hour. Very little, if any, accumulation is expected, but untreated roads could become slick.
The forecast calls for rain and freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow before noon, then snow likely, possibly mixed with freezing rain between noon and 1 p.m., then a chance of snow after 1 p.m.
An accumulation of less than half inch of snow is possible.
Temperatures in the single digits and teens will return by Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperature is expected to fall to around 19 degrees by 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 27.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
