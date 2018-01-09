KCK school superintendent retires to make way for new generation

Kansas City Kansas Public School District Superintendent Cynthia Lane on Tuesday announced her retirement. Lane had been with the district for three decades.
Lane, the 14th superintendent for KCK schools, made the announcement during a school board meeting, saying she was stepping way to make room for a new generation of leaders. Her retirement is effective June 30, 2018.
“Over the last several months, I have come to know that I am in the winter of my time serving as superintendent in KCKPS,” Lane told the school board audience.
“Thirty years of service in KCK, including eight as superintendent, has always been part of my plan. Now is the time to create space and opportunities for our next generation of leaders. I do so with confidence ...”
In addition to serving as superintendent, Lane has also served in KCKPS as an assistant superintendent of business and instructional support services, director of special education, principal and teacher.
Lane also has been an adjunct professor for the University of Kansas School of Education/Special Education.
KCKPS Board of Education President Brenda C. Jones thanked Lane for her service.
“Dr. Lane, you have been an inspirational leader for this district, this community and this state,” Jones said. “When you leave, this district will be stronger than you found it. You have been a courageous advocate for our students, but even more, you have been a tireless voice for all children in Kansas, and you have led with vision, passion and grace.”
Lane has been an outspoken advocate for equal and adequate funding of Kansas schools as the fight to improve school funding in Kansas has played out over the last two years.
KCKPS was among the four lead school districts in the 2010 Kansas school funding lawsuit in which the Supreme Court ordered Kansas legislators to boost spending on public schools to provide a suitable education to all children.
In 2016, Lane was named Kansas Superintendent of the Year, and Kansas Parent Teacher Association that year named her Educator of the Year. Last year she was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Kansas School Superintendent’s Association.
