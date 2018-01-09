Sigma Alpha Epsilon at Mizzou shut down as national organization probes violations

The national headquarters of Sigma Alpha Epsilon ordered its University of Missouri chapter to stop operating last month as it investigates reports of health and safety violations at the house.
The Fraternity Service Center issued the cease-and-desist order for the Missouri chapter in December after an initial investigation.
Johnny Sao, the director of communications for the national Sigma Alpha Epsilon organization, told The Star that an investigation was opened in December after health and safety violations were reported to the Fraternity Service Center of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Staff had also discovered violations.
The Supreme Council of Sigma Alpha Epsilon — the governing board for the fraternity — issued the cease-and-desist soon after.
Sao said the length of cease-and-desist orders vary and that the investigation is ongoing.
“The Fraternity Service Center of Sigma Alpha Epsilon is still reviewing the case and at this time does not have future recommendations,” Sao said in an email. “Appropriate actions and recommendations will be taken upon completion of the review.”
According to the Columbia Missourian, Sigma Alpha Epsilon is the fifth fraternity at the University of Missouri to be suspended by its national headquarters in the past two years.
Delta Upsilon was suspended in 2016 for a violation of fraternity policy. Kappa Alpha Order was suspended in 2016 and Sigma Phi Epsilon was suspended in 2017 for violations related to hazing.
Sigma Pi was banned in 2016 for repeat violations related to hazing.
An external review of the University of Missouri’s Greek system conducted this fall determined that the university fraternities and sororities are at great risk when it comes to issues of student drinking, hazing, and substance abuse.
Investigators found that sororities and fraternities did not feel comfortable going to the university for help because of a fear of retribution or punishment for infractions.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
