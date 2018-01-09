Police identify man killed in weekend crash in KCK

Police on Tuesday identified the man killed in a weekend crash in Kansas City, Kan., as 44-year-old Tommie L. Baker.
Baker, a Kansas City, Kan., resident, died in a crash when the black SUV he was driving collided with a pickup truck about 4 p.m. Sunday at 34th Street and State Avenue.
Baker and a passenger were headed east on State Avenue when Baker attempted to north onto 34th Street. The SUV collided with a westbound tan pickup truck.
Baker died at the scene and his passenger was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday.
The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by Kansas City, Kan., Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team.
