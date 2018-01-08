Victim identified after fatal rollover crash in Grandview

A woman who died as a result of a one-vehicle crash in Grandview has been identified as Lindsey Middaugh, 33, of Grandview.
Police said Middaugh was killed and another person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck that closed the intersection of East 135th and 15th streets in Grandview on Jan. 5.
Police said a car traveling northbound on 15th Street about 3:45 p.m. Jan. 5 left the roadway and rolled in a yard. The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical. The passenger died of injuries sustained in the crash.
Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.
Kaitlyn Schwers
