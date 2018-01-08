Local

Victim identified after fatal rollover crash in Grandview

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 09:24 PM

A woman who died as a result of a one-vehicle crash in Grandview has been identified as Lindsey Middaugh, 33, of Grandview.

Police said Middaugh was killed and another person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck that closed the intersection of East 135th and 15th streets in Grandview on Jan. 5.

Police said a car traveling northbound on 15th Street about 3:45 p.m. Jan. 5 left the roadway and rolled in a yard. The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical. The passenger died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kaitlyn Schwers: 816-234-7909, @kaitlynschwers

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar

    Morgan McCoy died early Sunday after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking out of a Maryville, Mo., bar and grill. Photo of The Palms bar from Tony Brown, The Maryville Forum.

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar 0:53

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar
Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck
Raw video: Building fire in KCK 0:30

Raw video: Building fire in KCK

View More Video