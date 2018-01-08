‘It’s broken my heart’: Maryville bar owner grieves college student killed at front door

More Videos

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar 0:53

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar

Pause
Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:02

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 3:40

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads 1:32

Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk 0:26

Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk

Kansas City chaplain wins Showcase Showdown on 'The Price is Right' 2:46

Kansas City chaplain wins Showcase Showdown on 'The Price is Right'

Crash on southbound K-7 in Bonner Springs kills one 0:53

Crash on southbound K-7 in Bonner Springs kills one

Raw video: Building fire in KCK 0:30

Raw video: Building fire in KCK

MLK interfaith service challenges audience 2:49

MLK interfaith service challenges audience

  • Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar

    Morgan McCoy died early Sunday after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking out of a Maryville, Mo., bar and grill. Photo of The Palms bar from Tony Brown, The Maryville Forum.

Morgan McCoy died early Sunday after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking out of a Maryville, Mo., bar and grill. Photo of The Palms bar from Tony Brown, The Maryville Forum. Neil Nakahodo and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star
Morgan McCoy died early Sunday after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking out of a Maryville, Mo., bar and grill. Photo of The Palms bar from Tony Brown, The Maryville Forum. Neil Nakahodo and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Local

‘It’s broken my heart’: Maryville bar owner grieves college student killed at front door

By Ian Cummings

icummings@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 07:06 PM

UPDATED 59 MINUTES AGO

A day after 19-year-old Morgan McCoy was struck and killed by a pickup truck while walking out of a Maryville, Mo., bar, the owner of the place said he still doesn’t know how it happened.

What he did know, Erik Schreiber, said, was that McCoy’s death Sunday sent ripples not only throughout Maryville but also the wider community of Northwest Missouri State University students and alumni, of which both he and McCoy were a part.

McCoy, a Northwest Missouri State University sophomore from Liberty, was walking out through the front door of The Palms at 422 N. Buchanan St. about 1 a.m. when a GMC pickup truck with an allegedly drunk driver at the wheel plowed through the front of the building, fatally injuring her.

McCoy reportedly had her hand on the door when the truck hit her, said Schreiber, a Northwest Missouri State graduate and former police officer who has owned The Palms since 2014.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s broken my heart,” Schreiber said Monday. “This affects not only that girl and her family, but the whole campus.”

The driver of the truck, Alex A. Catterson, 21, of Maryville, was arrested and has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, which carries a potential prison sentence of three to 10 years.

According to a police report, his blood alcohol level registered .207, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Officers arriving at the scene of the crash found the pickup truck partially inside the building, with McCoy lying injured in front of it.

An employee of The Palms was detaining Catterson in the driver’s seat of the truck. According to a probable cause statement submitted to prosecutors, police questioning Catterson reported that he “smelled strongly of intoxicating beverages, he had vomited, was belching, and slurring his speech slightly.

“He admitted being intoxicated, repeatedly stated he was drunk, and repeatedly asked about the status of the female victim,” the report said.

McCoy died after being taken to a hospital. The university and members of McCoy’s sorority, Sigma Kappa, issued statements mourning her.

Exactly what led up to the truck slamming into the building remains unclear. Maryville police on Monday said an accident report has not yet been completed.

The Palms remained closed Monday, not only because of the physical damage that needs to be repaired but also because of the tragedy, Schreiber said.

Schreiber said he was not at the bar when the wreck occurred. He noted that it was legal for McCoy, at age 19, to be in the bar. A Maryville city ordinance allows patrons aged 19 and 20 to socialize in bars, but not to drink.

The Palms had at one time been a bar and grill, Schreiber said, but he had removed the kitchen. He said his staff strictly enforced drinking-age rules with colored wristbands and X marks drawn on underage patrons’ hands.

Schreiber said he doesn’t think Catterson had been in his bar. He has created a GoFundMe page to help McCoy’s family with funeral costs.

“It’s been a rough time,” he said. “I’ve bent over backwards to make this place safe so people can send their kids here and they come back in one piece.”

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar 0:53

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar

Pause
Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:02

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 3:40

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads 1:32

Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk 0:26

Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk

Kansas City chaplain wins Showcase Showdown on 'The Price is Right' 2:46

Kansas City chaplain wins Showcase Showdown on 'The Price is Right'

Crash on southbound K-7 in Bonner Springs kills one 0:53

Crash on southbound K-7 in Bonner Springs kills one

Raw video: Building fire in KCK 0:30

Raw video: Building fire in KCK

MLK interfaith service challenges audience 2:49

MLK interfaith service challenges audience

  • Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar

    Morgan McCoy died early Sunday after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking out of a Maryville, Mo., bar and grill. Photo of The Palms bar from Tony Brown, The Maryville Forum.

Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar

View More Video