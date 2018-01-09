‘Eye-opening’ TV show sends seven undercover adults back to high school in Topeka

More Videos 0:53 Northwest Missouri State student from Liberty hit, killed as vehicle crashes into Maryville bar Pause 0:26 Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 2:10 As Raytown Police Department faces layoffs, city official calls Walmart a 'public nuisance' 1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads 5:01 Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop 26:08 Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 4:38 "It was like a switch went on,"mother speaks up about her daughter's sudden suicide 1:36 Watch: ATV chase didn't end as driver had planned Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Undercover High' features Highland Park High School in Topeka An A&E documentary series, “Undercover High,” follows the experiences of seven young adults who went back to school at Highland Park High in Topeka, Kansas. Video courtesy of A&E An A&E documentary series, “Undercover High,” follows the experiences of seven young adults who went back to school at Highland Park High in Topeka, Kansas. Video courtesy of A&E Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star

An A&E documentary series, “Undercover High,” follows the experiences of seven young adults who went back to school at Highland Park High in Topeka, Kansas. Video courtesy of A&E Jason Boatright The Kansas City Star