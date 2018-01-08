Firefighters battle blaze at the old Whittier Elementary School building in KCK

More Videos 1:20 Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck Pause 0:36 Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads 0:53 Crash on southbound K-7 in Bonner Springs kills one 11:01 Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas 2:49 MLK interfaith service challenges audience 3:23 Fire destroys home in Blue Springs 1:19 Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Raw video: Building fire in KCK Kansas City, Kan., firefighters respond to a building fire in the 200 block of South 10th Street in Kansas City, Kan. Video by John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star Kansas City, Kan., firefighters respond to a building fire in the 200 block of South 10th Street in Kansas City, Kan. Video by John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, Kan., firefighters respond to a building fire in the 200 block of South 10th Street in Kansas City, Kan. Video by John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star John Sleezer The Kansas City Star