Firefighters battle blaze at the old Whittier Elementary School building in KCK

Firefighters battled a blaze Monday afternoon at the old Whittier Elementary School building in Kansas City, Kan.
There were no initial reports of injuries in the fire at the building at South 10th Street and Gilmore Avenue.
The building is across the street from the new Whittier Elementary School.
Firefighters responded to the blaze about 1:30 p.m. Arriving crews reported seeing smoke coming the eaves of the three-story brick building.
The fire was reported out around 2 p.m.
