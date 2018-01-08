More Videos

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope 3:40

Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 2:02

NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri

Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads 1:32

Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads

Crash on southbound K-7 in Bonner Springs kills one 0:53

Crash on southbound K-7 in Bonner Springs kills one

Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas 11:01

Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas

MLK interfaith service challenges audience 2:49

MLK interfaith service challenges audience

Fire destroys home in Blue Springs 3:23

Fire destroys home in Blue Springs

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home 1:19

Man gunned down on the front porch of Brookside home

    Kansas City, Kan., firefighters respond to a building fire in the 200 block of South 10th Street in Kansas City, Kan. Video by John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, Kan., firefighters respond to a building fire in the 200 block of South 10th Street in Kansas City, Kan. Video by John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Kansas City, Kan., firefighters respond to a building fire in the 200 block of South 10th Street in Kansas City, Kan. Video by John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Firefighters battle blaze at the old Whittier Elementary School building in KCK

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 02:24 PM

Firefighters battled a blaze Monday afternoon at the old Whittier Elementary School building in Kansas City, Kan.

There were no initial reports of injuries in the fire at the building at South 10th Street and Gilmore Avenue.

The building is across the street from the new Whittier Elementary School.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 1:30 p.m. Arriving crews reported seeing smoke coming the eaves of the three-story brick building.

The fire was reported out around 2 p.m.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

    An SUV being pursued by Independence police crashed head-on with a pickup truck on Blue Parkway in east Kansas City, injuring two people in the SUV and three people in the pickup truck.

