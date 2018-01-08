Driver alert: Expect delays, detours on this popular route near Kansas City Zoo

Drivers who use 63rd Street Trafficway between the Kansas City Zoo and Interstate 435 should prepare for delays and detours the next two weeks.
Just after Monday morning’s rush hour, Kansas City Water crews began repairing a leaking 36-inch water main that runs underneath portions of 63rd Street.
The repairs to the water main, which was installed in 1961, are expected to take two weeks. The leak has not disrupted water service to customers.
During the work, drivers can expect:
▪ Traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction between Lewis Road and Winchester Avenue.
▪ The eastbound lanes of 63rd will be closed between Lewis and Winchester and shifted onto one lane of westbound 63rd.
▪ For eastbound drivers, left turns will not be permitted at Hardesty Avenue and right turns will not be allowed on Lewis and Beacon Drive.
▪ For westbound drivers, left turns will not be permitted on Beacon and Lewis.
▪ Southbound drivers on Hardesty will not be able to turn left onto 63rd.
▪ Beacon and Lewis will be closed. Winchester Avenue, however, will remain open.
The repairs, which will be made in the eastbound lanes of 63rd just east of Hardesty, are expected to be completed by Jan. 22, weather permitting.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
