Local

Olathe police seek help finding missing endangered teen

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

January 08, 2018 10:29 AM

Police Monday morning asked for help finding a 16-year-old Olathe girl who is feared to be in danger.

Angel R. Williams was last seen near her home in the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Williams has a medical condition that requires medication which she does not have with her.

She is 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department, 913-971-7500, the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS (8477), or your local police department.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

    An SUV being pursued by Independence police crashed head-on with a pickup truck on Blue Parkway in east Kansas City, injuring two people in the SUV and three people in the pickup truck.

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 1:20

Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck
MLK interfaith service challenges audience 2:49

MLK interfaith service challenges audience
Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 0:36

Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded

View More Video