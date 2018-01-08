Olathe police seek help finding missing endangered teen

Police Monday morning asked for help finding a 16-year-old Olathe girl who is feared to be in danger.
Angel R. Williams was last seen near her home in the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Williams has a medical condition that requires medication which she does not have with her.
She is 5-foot-7, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department, 913-971-7500, the TIPS Hotline, 816-474-TIPS (8477), or your local police department.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
