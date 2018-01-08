One dead as crashes pile up in KC after black ice, freezing temps cause slick roads

More Videos 1:32 Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads Pause 1:20 Fleeing vehicle smashes head-on with pickup truck 0:36 Shooting in Ruskin Heights leaves one wounded 2:49 MLK interfaith service challenges audience 0:26 Olathe police investigating reports of kids being placed in car trunk 2:10 As Raytown Police Department faces layoffs, city official calls Walmart a 'public nuisance' 1:01 Explosion damages KC wastewater treatment plant 11:01 Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas 0:35 Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High 11:46 Facebook Live 'To Go' with the A-Team: Titans at Chiefs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Overland Park video shows dangers of slick, icy roads Overland Park released a video showing the dangers of slick, icy streets. The video has clips from the city's network of traffic cameras and show what can happen when drivers are not careful in winter weather. Overland Park released a video showing the dangers of slick, icy streets. The video has clips from the city's network of traffic cameras and show what can happen when drivers are not careful in winter weather. City of Overland Park; Robert A. Cronkleton The Kansas City Star

