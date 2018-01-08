One dead as crashes pile up in KC after black ice, freezing temps cause slick roads

Black ice and sub-freezing temperatures have created slick roads across the Kansas City area, leading to one fatal and multiple injury crashes.
Southbound Kansas 7 was closed at Nettleton Avenue in Bonner Springs for most of Monday’s rush hour after a fatal crash. The crash occurred about 7 a.m.
Police across the metro area urged drivers to use caution, drive slowly and allow extra time to get to work. Residential streets as well as bridges and exit and entrance ramps are among the most treacherous.
The roads aren’t the only challenge either. Pedestrians need to use caution walking on untreated parking lots, driveways and sidewalks.
Never miss a local story.
Because of the volume of crashes, Overland Park police have asked drivers involved in non-injury crashes to walk in their reports at a later date.
They said drivers should exchange driver license numbers, insurance information, license plate numbers and names of those involved in the crash, including passengers and witnesses.
Overland Park police were still responding to injury crashes as well as crashes where vehicles are not drivable or where substance abuse is suspected.
Reports can be made at the Sanders Justice Center at 12400 Foster St. in Overland Park.
Lenexa police said they were working numerous crashes, especially on the highways.
Because its officers were backed up and might be delayed responding to crashes, drivers were urged to walk in their reports to 12500 W. 87th St. to make a report if there were no injuries, the cars are drivable and there were no signs of impairment.
They also said, “Remember, the weather doesn’t usually ‘cause’ crashes. Driving too fast for road conditions and/or following too closely are the most common culprits.”
Remember, the weather doesn’t usually “cause” crashes. Driving too fast for road conditions and/or following too closely are the most common culprits. https://t.co/fwHgzZZp9u— Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) January 8, 2018
The National Weather Service in Kansas City said it was receiving reports of black ice and a few crashes.
Receiving reports of black ice and a few accidents this morning on area roadways. Please use caution when traveling our walking outside. Driveways and sidewalks are also slippery... pic.twitter.com/0jhieB8cfX— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 8, 2018
The Kansas City District of the Missouri Department of Transportation urged drivers to take bridges and overpasses slowly Monday morning.
“Some of them may be slick due to wet roads and dipping temps overnight,” it said via Twitter.
Caution: Take bridges and overpasses slowly this morning. Some of them may be slick due to wet roads & dipping temps overnight. #kctraffic #besafe pic.twitter.com/R7fJFqH8qp— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 8, 2018
KC area roads are slick due to wet pavement and overnight temps dipping- check conditions before you head out by going to https://t.co/O7nMbM021G #kctraffic #besafe pic.twitter.com/867lzOjGWv— MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) January 8, 2018
Kansas Highway Patrol Technical Trooper Candice Breshears also urged drivers to slow down and adjust their driving to the icy road conditions.
“There are A LOT of crashes across the metro this morning!” Breshears said via Twitter. “Please #SlowDown & adjust your driving for the conditions!”
⚠️ICY ROAD CONDITIONS⚠️— Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) January 8, 2018
Wet roads + Freezing temps=ICE
There are A LOT of crashes across the metro this morning! Please #SlowDown & adjust your driving for the conditions! #BuckleUp on your way & please #DriveSafe if you have to be out!
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments