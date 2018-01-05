Single-vehicle wreck shuts down East 135th, 15th streets in Grandview, 2 injured

Police continue to piece together what happened after a single-vehicle wreck closed the intersection of East 135th and 15th streets in Grandview Thursday afternoon.
Grandview officials announced about 5 p.m. that the road would be closed for an extended time while authorities investigate the wreck.
The public was urged to avoid the area.
Police said a car traveling northbound on 15th Street about 3:45 p.m. left the roadway and rolled in a yard.
The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical.
Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
