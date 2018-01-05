Police continue to piece together what happened after a single-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon in Grandview closed the intersection of East 135th and 15th streets, shown here in an unrelated image from Google Maps.
Police continue to piece together what happened after a single-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon in Grandview closed the intersection of East 135th and 15th streets, shown here in an unrelated image from Google Maps. Google Maps
Police continue to piece together what happened after a single-vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon in Grandview closed the intersection of East 135th and 15th streets, shown here in an unrelated image from Google Maps. Google Maps

Local

Single-vehicle wreck shuts down East 135th, 15th streets in Grandview, 2 injured

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

January 05, 2018 05:22 PM

Police continue to piece together what happened after a single-vehicle wreck closed the intersection of East 135th and 15th streets in Grandview Thursday afternoon.

Grandview officials announced about 5 p.m. that the road would be closed for an extended time while authorities investigate the wreck.

The public was urged to avoid the area.

Police said a car traveling northbound on 15th Street about 3:45 p.m. left the roadway and rolled in a yard.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical.

Speed was a factor in the crash, police said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride

    In preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game landmarks like Union Station, Kit Bond Bridge and Bartle Hall pylons have been “painted” red with lights.

Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride

Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride 0:36

Downtown Kansas City is lit up with Chiefs pride

Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out 1:23

Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out
Propane heater suspected cause of house fire in KCMO 2:05

Propane heater suspected cause of house fire in KCMO

View More Video