Man killed in Lenexa traffic crash

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

January 05, 2018 01:41 PM

A man was killed in a one-vehicle traffic crash Friday morning in Lenexa.

Lenexa police said the wreck occurred shortly before 9 a.m. Friday at 83rd Street and Woodland Road.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle was traveling eastbound in a 45 mph zone and appeared to be speeding before the crash.

Police are now investigating and the name of the man has not been released.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

