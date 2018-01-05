KCK police identify man found along Kansas River in late December

A 49-year-old man whose body was found Dec. 28 along the banks of the Kansas River has been identified as Arturo Gonzalez of Kansas City, Kan., police said Friday.
Investigators do not suspect foul play.
The body of Gonzalez was found on the river near James Street and Interstate 70 about 10 a.m.
A United Government water pollution employee noticed the body and alerted authorities. Fire crews arrived and helped police retrieve the remains from the icy waters.
Authorities have not said how Gonzalez died.
No other information was released.
