KCK police and fire departments worked to recover a body after a Wyandotte County Unified Government employee reported it.
KCK police and fire departments worked to recover a body after a Wyandotte County Unified Government employee reported it. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

Local

KCK police identify man found along Kansas River in late December

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

January 05, 2018 10:05 AM

UPDATED 50 MINUTES AGO

A 49-year-old man whose body was found Dec. 28 along the banks of the Kansas River has been identified as Arturo Gonzalez of Kansas City, Kan., police said Friday.

Investigators do not suspect foul play.

The body of Gonzalez was found on the river near James Street and Interstate 70 about 10 a.m.

A United Government water pollution employee noticed the body and alerted authorities. Fire crews arrived and helped police retrieve the remains from the icy waters.

Authorities have not said how Gonzalez died.

No other information was released.

Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar

