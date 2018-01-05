Truman Medical Center chaplain credits divine intervention for ‘Price is Right’ win

More Videos 1:23 Five things to know about how Kansas City's new marijuana law is working out Pause 0:40 High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland. 3:23 Fire destroys home in Blue Springs 2:06 Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 5:01 Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop 1:18 Guns are drawn as police approach suspect‘s van following high-speed chase 11:01 Reenactment of toxic chemical event in Atchison, Kansas 4:45 Listen to dispatch audio from wild 100 mph police chase through the Northland 1:37 Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:54 Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Kansas City chaplain wins Showcase Showdown on 'The Price is Right' Veronica Fallah, a chaplain at Truman Medical Center, won two cars, a trip to Australia and recording equipment, after winning the Showcase Showdown on "The Price is Right" during a show that aired Jan. 3. Veronica Fallah, a chaplain at Truman Medical Center, won two cars, a trip to Australia and recording equipment, after winning the Showcase Showdown on "The Price is Right" during a show that aired Jan. 3. John Sleezer and Andy Marso The Kansas City Star

