Police investigating shooting that injured a juvenile in Ferrelview

A juvenile was in critical condition Thursday after they were shot in the small Northland village of Ferrelview, police said.
The incident was reported shortly before 5:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Sixth Street.
Authorities in Platte County said there are not looking for suspects in the shooting.
According to scanner traffic, a caller told authorities that a 5-year-old accidentally shot a 2-year-old.
Police would not immediately say who shot the juvenile or how the shooting occurred.
At least five people, including an adult, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They are being questioned by authorities, police said.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
