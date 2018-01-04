A juvenile was in critical condition Thursday after they were shot at a home in the small Northland village of Ferrelview, police said.
A juvenile was in critical condition Thursday after they were shot at a home in the small Northland village of Ferrelview, police said.
A juvenile was in critical condition Thursday after they were shot at a home in the small Northland village of Ferrelview, police said.

Local

Police investigating shooting that injured a juvenile in Ferrelview

By Toriano Porter

tporter@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 06:55 PM

A juvenile was in critical condition Thursday after they were shot in the small Northland village of Ferrelview, police said.

The incident was reported shortly before 5:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Sixth Street.

Authorities in Platte County said there are not looking for suspects in the shooting.

According to scanner traffic, a caller told authorities that a 5-year-old accidentally shot a 2-year-old.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police would not immediately say who shot the juvenile or how the shooting occurred.

At least five people, including an adult, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They are being questioned by authorities, police said.

Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland.

    Raw video from scene of police chase Thursday in Kansas City. Police chased the van for several miles at speeds nearing 100 mph before it spun out. One of the occupents in the van is a suspect in a Kansas City, Kan. murder according to police.

High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland.

High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland. 0:40

High-speed police chase ends on Interstate 35 in Northland.
Listen to dispatch audio from wild 100 mph police chase through the Northland 4:45

Listen to dispatch audio from wild 100 mph police chase through the Northland

Guns are drawn as police approach suspect‘s van following high-speed chase 1:18

Guns are drawn as police approach suspect‘s van following high-speed chase

View More Video