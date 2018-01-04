Bomb and arson team searches around KC Federal Reserve following a shooting outside

A Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson Unit searched the area surrounding the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Thursday afternoon after a shooting outside the building.
Kansas City police said they were called to the building south of the Liberty Memorial just before 2:30 p.m. They found that the Federal Reserve’s security already had contacted the victim, whom police described as “suffering from a self-inflicted wound.”
The injured person was taken to a local hospital and was in serious condition, according to police.
Capt. Stacey Graves said the incident happened outside the building. The bomb and arson squad searched the area as a precaution.
