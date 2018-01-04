Blue Springs house a total loss after fire sweeps through home

A Blue Springs house was declared a total loss after a fire swept through the home Thursday morning.
Firefighters with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District responded to the blaze about 8:35 a.m. in the 2800 bock of Southwest Emerald Creek Place in Blue Springs.
There were no reports of injuries, according to a tweet from the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.
CJC working structure fire in Bluesprings no injuries at this time— CJCFPD (@CJCPrevention) January 4, 2018
Never miss a local story.
Further details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments