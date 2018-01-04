More Videos

  • Fire destroys home in Blue Springs

    A morning residential fire in the 2800 block of Southwest Emerald Creek Place, in Blue Springs, Mo., displaced a family from a their home that fire officials are calling a total loss. Residents were home at the time and escaped after smoke alarms alerted them to the fire.

Local

Blue Springs house a total loss after fire sweeps through home

By Robert A. Cronkleton

bcronkleton@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 11:57 AM

A Blue Springs house was declared a total loss after a fire swept through the home Thursday morning.

Firefighters with the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District responded to the blaze about 8:35 a.m. in the 2800 bock of Southwest Emerald Creek Place in Blue Springs.

There were no reports of injuries, according to a tweet from the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District.

Further details were not immediately available. Check back for updates.

Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb

