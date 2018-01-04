A Kansas volunteer firefighter, John Randle, died in a fall from a fire truck. He’d been a volunteer at the Wamego Fire Department for 14 years.
Veteran volunteer firefighter dies in ‘freak accident’ at rural Kansas station

By Max Londberg

January 04, 2018 10:29 AM

A volunteer firefighter in Kansas died after falling from a fire truck.

John Randle, 67, had been a volunteer with the Wamego Fire Department for 14 years, according to Fire Chief Phil Stultz.

Randle had returned with a crew early on Jan. 1. He was charged with repacking the fire hose — “something he’s done, something everyone’s done,” Stultz said — when he slipped and fell about four feet onto his head.

Randle was airlifted but died at a hospital.

“He was very committed to the community that he served,” Stultz said, adding that nothing was out of the ordinary after the crew had returned from a structure fire. “It was a freak accident.”

Stultz said Randle is survived by a wife and stepchildren.

