Veteran volunteer firefighter dies in ‘freak accident’ at rural Kansas station

A volunteer firefighter in Kansas died after falling from a fire truck.
John Randle, 67, had been a volunteer with the Wamego Fire Department for 14 years, according to Fire Chief Phil Stultz.
Randle had returned with a crew early on Jan. 1. He was charged with repacking the fire hose — “something he’s done, something everyone’s done,” Stultz said — when he slipped and fell about four feet onto his head.
Randle was airlifted but died at a hospital.
“He was very committed to the community that he served,” Stultz said, adding that nothing was out of the ordinary after the crew had returned from a structure fire. “It was a freak accident.”
Stultz said Randle is survived by a wife and stepchildren.
