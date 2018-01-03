Ramp from westbound I-670 to Central Ave. in KCK closed after tractor-trailer crashes, overturns

A semitractor-trailer crashed and overturned Wednesday morning, forcing the Kansas Highway Patrol to closed the ramp from westbound Interstate 670 to Central Avenue to close.
The crash occurred about 11 a.m. on the ramp leading into Kansas City, Kan.
There were injuries reported in the crash, however the extent of the injuries were not available. It was unknown if anyone was taken to a hospital.
The ramp from I-670 to Central Avenue was expected to remain closed into the afternoon while crews up righted the truck and cleared debris.
