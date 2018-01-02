Snowy owl
Snowy owl Missouri Department of Conservation
Snowy owl Missouri Department of Conservation

Local

Snowy owls from the Arctic are appearing in Missouri

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

January 02, 2018 10:43 AM

Snowy owls have been making somewhat unusual appearances in Missouri, delighting bird lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.

A sighting in West Alton, north of St. Louis, caused a stir last week. The Missouri Department of Conservation says online reporting by birders shows that several snowy owls have been seen across northern Missouri and a few farther south.

“But the visit from this owl species from the Arctic is not good news for the birds,” the department said, “as likely a food shortage in their natural habitat has pushed them farther south than usual, experts say.”

In the Arctic, snowy owls prey on lemmings. If the owl population is too large for the lemming population, some females and young birds are forced afield. It is called an irruption.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Conservation Department said that the last time snowy owls appeared in Kansas and Missouri in noticeable numbers was during the winter of 2011-12.

Snowy owls can be 20-25 inches long with wingspans of 4 1/2 to 5 feet. They fly low to the ground.

Hedwig of the Harry Potter books and movies is a snowy owl.

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures

    Bubbles blown from a bottle of store bought children’s bubble solution freeze in the morning’s sub-zero temperatures on the first day of 2018. The temperature plunged to -11 degrees Monday morning with wind chill temperatures around -25.

Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures

Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures 2:06

Watch: Bubbles form beautiful ice crystals in subzero temperatures
Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase 2:08

Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase
Overland Park fire crews save cat 0:58

Overland Park fire crews save cat

View More Video