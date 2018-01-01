Independence man dies in Clinton County, Mo., crash early on New Year’s Day

An Independence man died early Monday in a single-vehicle crash in Clinton County.
Brandon M. Scott, 28, was northbound on N.E. Missouri A about 1:15 a.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with Missouri H in Turney, about 40 miles north of Independence, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report. The 2000 Ford Mustang left the road, struck a hedge post and came to rest on the driver’s side, the report said.
Scott was pronounced dead at 1:53 a.m. by the Clinton County coroner. Scott was not wearing a seat belt, the Highway Patrol said.
Judy L. Thomas: 816-234-4334, @judylthomas
Comments