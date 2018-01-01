One killed in fiery crash on Grandview Road in Kansas City

Kansas City police are investigating a one-car wreck on Grandview Road that killed the only person in the vehicle.
Police said that around 4 a.m. Monday a white GMC Yukon was heading north through a series of curves when the driver lost control at Grandview and East 98th Terrace. The Yukon sheared off a utility pole before striking a tree and bursting into flames.
The driver, who did not appear to be wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
