The fatal wreck Monday morning was near this intersection of Grandview Road and East 98th Terrace.
The fatal wreck Monday morning was near this intersection of Grandview Road and East 98th Terrace. Google Maps
The fatal wreck Monday morning was near this intersection of Grandview Road and East 98th Terrace. Google Maps

Local

One killed in fiery crash on Grandview Road in Kansas City

By Rick Montgomery

rmontgomery@kcstar.com

January 01, 2018 09:41 AM

Kansas City police are investigating a one-car wreck on Grandview Road that killed the only person in the vehicle.

Police said that around 4 a.m. Monday a white GMC Yukon was heading north through a series of curves when the driver lost control at Grandview and East 98th Terrace. The Yukon sheared off a utility pole before striking a tree and bursting into flames.

The driver, who did not appear to be wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Rick Montgomery: 816-234-4410, @rmontgomery_r

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase

    Surveillance video from a business at 35th and Prospect shows an alleged carjacker speed away with an 18-month old child still in the vehicle. The child's mother hails a taxi in pursuit.

Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase

Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase 2:08

Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase
Overland Park fire crews save cat 0:58

Overland Park fire crews save cat
Ringing in the 'Noon Year' at Wonderscope Children’s Museum 1:21

Ringing in the 'Noon Year' at Wonderscope Children’s Museum

View More Video