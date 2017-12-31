Serious crash shuts down K-7 in KCK

A car making a U-turn on K-7 likely set off a three-car accident in Kansas City, Kan., that had one person rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and a second person in critical condition Sunday night.
The crash happened about 7 p.m. on K-7 between State Avenue and North 130th Street.
K-7 was shut down in both directions for two hours, and the northbound lanes were expected to remain closed as the investigation of the accident continued.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said it appeared that an attempted U-turn started a chain reaction collision.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
