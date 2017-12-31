Cat rescued in Overland Park duplex fire

More Videos 1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? Pause 1:21 Ringing in the 'Noon Year' at Wonderscope Children’s Museum 0:54 Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 2:08 Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase 4:59 Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 15:16 Man claims responsibility for "swatting" call in YouTube video 1:47 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 0:58 Overland Park fire crews save cat 2:12 MarkArts set to make its debut 1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Overland Park fire crews save cat Overland Park Fire Department crews battled a fire Sunday at a duplex in the 9200 block of W. 75th Terrace. No injuries were reported; the crews rescued a cat in good condition. Overland Park Fire Department crews battled a fire Sunday at a duplex in the 9200 block of W. 75th Terrace. No injuries were reported; the crews rescued a cat in good condition. Joe Robertson, Ian Cummings Overland Park Fire Department

