Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:54

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Ringing in the 'Noon Year' at Wonderscope Children's Museum 1:21

Ringing in the 'Noon Year' at Wonderscope Children's Museum

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase 2:08

Video shows carjacker speed away with child as mother gives chase

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 15:16

Man claims responsibility for "swatting" call in YouTube video

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:47

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Overland Park fire crews save cat 0:58

Overland Park fire crews save cat

MarkArts set to make its debut 2:12

MarkArts set to make its debut

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:20

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

    Overland Park Fire Department crews battled a fire Sunday at a duplex in the 9200 block of W. 75th Terrace. No injuries were reported; the crews rescued a cat in good condition.

Local

Cat rescued in Overland Park duplex fire

By Joe Robertson

jrobertson@kcstar.com

December 31, 2017 04:44 PM

UPDATED 10 MINUTES AGO

Fire crews rescued a cat while enduring brutal cold in fighting a duplex fire in Overland Park Sunday.

No one was injured in the blaze that began around 2:30 p.m. in the duplex in the 9200 block of West 75th Terrace.

All residents had gotten out of the duplex, but they told firefighters that a cat was inside. The cat was found in good condition. The Red Cross was on scene to assist the two adults and their cat.

The fire reached up through all three floors of the duplex into the attic. It took about 30 minutes to bring it under control.

The fire appeared to have started in a vehicle in the driveway before spreading to the building.

Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar

