Cat rescued in Overland Park duplex fire

Fire crews rescued a cat while enduring brutal cold in fighting a duplex fire in Overland Park Sunday.
No one was injured in the blaze that began around 2:30 p.m. in the duplex in the 9200 block of West 75th Terrace.
All residents had gotten out of the duplex, but they told firefighters that a cat was inside. The cat was found in good condition. The Red Cross was on scene to assist the two adults and their cat.
The fire reached up through all three floors of the duplex into the attic. It took about 30 minutes to bring it under control.
The fire appeared to have started in a vehicle in the driveway before spreading to the building.
Joe Robertson: 816-234-4789, @robertsonkcstar
