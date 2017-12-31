It’s extremely cold on New Year’s Eve in Kansas City. And it’s getting colder.

Is it cold enough for you yet in Kansas City? Don’t worry, it’s going to cool down some more before the party is over on New Year’s Eve.
The temperature in Kansas City Sunday morning was 5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill. And it’s only going to get worse later in the day, with temperatures dropping below zero across most of the area while wind chills reach between -15 and -20 degrees.
Anyone out celebrating overnight will get an extra blast of arctic air that could drop temperatures to -5 and -20 degrees. The coldest areas will be north of the Missouri River.
By midnight, temperatures are expected to be below zero with wind chills between -15 and -30.
A “light breeze,” the Weather Service said, will put wind chills between -20 and -35 degrees.
For those brave enough to venture out to celebrate the New Year tonight be prepared to deal with some potentially dangerous wind chill values around the area. pic.twitter.com/zMeBM5c9VT— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 31, 2017
The Weather Service had already warned that bitter cold this weekend that could put New Year’s Eve travelers and party-goers in danger.
These temperatures are “extremely dangerous,” the Weather Service said, creating a risk of frostbite or hypothermia within minutes. Outside activities should be avoided. Anyone going outside should dress in layers, cover exposed skin and make sure at least one other person knows where you are.
When driving, make sure the gas tank is full, pets are inside or properly protected, and a winter car survival kit is in your vehicle.
Experts predict wind chill factors of 15 to 30 degrees below zero for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s morning. Highs will be in the single digits.
