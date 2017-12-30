Jessica L. McClellan (center) founded Giving Hope & Help, a nonprofit that donated more than 40,000 feminine hygiene products to domestic violence shelters in 2017.
Jessica L. McClellan (center) founded Giving Hope & Help, a nonprofit that donated more than 40,000 feminine hygiene products to domestic violence shelters in 2017. Jessica McClellan

KC-area nonprofit donated 40,000 feminine hygiene products to women in 2017

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 30, 2017 03:07 PM

A KC nonprofit continued its tradition of giving in 2017 by donating tens of thousands of feminine hygiene products to domestic violence shelters.

Giving Hope & Help, which was founded in 2013, also donated $10,000 to the shelters. It donated about 40,000 sanitary napkins, tampons and toiletries to shelters in Kansas City and surrounding states.

Donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31.

“However, it’s never to late to donate as Giving Hope & Help collects year round,” said founder Jessica L. McClellan, adding that drop sites for items can be found at the nonprofit’s website.

The nonprofit also collects items to be donated to local cancer patients through its “LOVE Bags 4 Cancer” program. Since 2015, it has donated care packages to more than 200 cancer patients.

To donate or learn more about Giving Hope & Help, visit its website.

