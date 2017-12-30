More Videos

    Warning Graphic Content: Wichita Police Department releases the body camera video of officer-involved shooting. Police say the man shot was a victim of swatting.

Warning Graphic Content: Wichita Police Department releases the body camera video of officer-involved shooting. Police say the man shot was a victim of swatting. (Video by Wichita Police Department) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com
Local

Man arrested in connection to Wichita ‘swatting’ once charged for false bomb threats

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 30, 2017 12:52 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Tyler Barriss was arrested Friday in California on suspicion of making a false report to police that led police to a Wichita home, where an officer fatally shot an innocent man.

Barriss, 25, was also charged with making false reports to police in 2015, according to the Los Angeles Times. He allegedly called an ABC affiliate in Glendale, Calif., and said there were “multiple” bombs inside.

The station was evacuated in response.

The threats were made on two separate occasions, and Barriss allegedly threatened a relative to keep her from reporting him, the Times reported.

He was charged with two felony counts of making a false report of a bomb and pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, Wichita police reportedly received a fabricated report that someone had shot a man and was holding others hostage in a Wichita home.

    A 911 caller told police he was holding his mother and little brother hostage in a house in the 1000 block of McCormick. Listen to the 911 call that led to the deadly "swatting" in Wichita. (Video by Candi Bolden)

“That was the information we were working off of,” said Deputy Wichita Police Chief Troy Livingston, explaining that officers went to the house ready for a hostage situation and they “got into position.”

An officer then fatally shot Andrew Finch as he stood in the entrance to the home. Police have said officers feared Finch had drawn a weapon.

The online gaming community and media reports point to a $1 or $2 Call of Duty wager gone wrong as the reason for the false report to police, also known as “swatting.”

Finch was not involved in the game.

He was a father of two children.

Barriss was reportedly arrested about 3:15 p.m. Friday by Los Angeles police on suspicion of making the swatting call.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records show he is being held without bond. His charge level is listed as a felony.

“The irresponsible acts of a prankster put people’s lives at risk,” said Livingston, the deputy Wichita chief. “The incident is a nightmare for everyone involved. ... Due to the action of a prankster, we have an innocent victim. If the false police call had not been made, we would not have been there.”

Lisa Finch, Finch’s mother, said, “What gives the cops the right to open fire? ... That cop murdered my son over a false report.”

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

