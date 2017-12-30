‘I asked for Lorde tickets. Not The Lord.’ Parents dupe Gladstone teen

Gladstone parents pulled a prank on their daughter that had her believing they had confused her Christmas wish to see singer Lorde with wanting to attend a Joel Osteen event titled, “A Night With Our Lord and Savior.”
“I asked for Lorde tickets,” the teen wrote on Twitter. “Not The Lord.”
I asked for Lorde tickets. Not The Lord. pic.twitter.com/toQbP2Z1nu— Jorji Kellogg (@JorjiIsAwesome) December 27, 2017
Jorji Kellogg’s tweet included photos of the note her parents had written to her and what turned out to be fake tickets to see Osteen preach at the Sprint Center.
Osteen is a pastor at a megachurch in Houston.
“Dad and I are so proud and happy that you want to grow your faith and spend time with the lord!” Kellogg’s parents wrote. “Enjoy Pastor Joel Osteen at the Sprint Center!”
Kellogg’s tweet describing the ostensible snafu drew more than 40,000 retweets and more than 160,000 likes.
But in the end, Kellogg learned her parents were only kidding. She received a ticket to see Lorde at the Sprint Center in early March.
“They let me really believe it for a while,” Kellogg told KMBC 9 News. “I never thought my parents would prank me like this.”
