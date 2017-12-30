Gladstone parents pranked their daughter, leading her to believe they were sending her to a Joel Osteen event rather than a Lorde concert.
Local

‘I asked for Lorde tickets. Not The Lord.’ Parents dupe Gladstone teen

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 30, 2017 11:48 AM

Gladstone parents pulled a prank on their daughter that had her believing they had confused her Christmas wish to see singer Lorde with wanting to attend a Joel Osteen event titled, “A Night With Our Lord and Savior.”

“I asked for Lorde tickets,” the teen wrote on Twitter. “Not The Lord.”

Jorji Kellogg’s tweet included photos of the note her parents had written to her and what turned out to be fake tickets to see Osteen preach at the Sprint Center.

Osteen is a pastor at a megachurch in Houston.

“Dad and I are so proud and happy that you want to grow your faith and spend time with the lord!” Kellogg’s parents wrote. “Enjoy Pastor Joel Osteen at the Sprint Center!”

Kellogg’s tweet describing the ostensible snafu drew more than 40,000 retweets and more than 160,000 likes.

But in the end, Kellogg learned her parents were only kidding. She received a ticket to see Lorde at the Sprint Center in early March.

“They let me really believe it for a while,” Kellogg told KMBC 9 News. “I never thought my parents would prank me like this.”

    Next year’s Kansas City music calendar includes three stadium for Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney and Ed Sheeran, plus plenty of other hot acts like Pink, Lorde, Miranda Lambert and more.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

    Aria Luft, one of four killed in an icy bridge crash in Kansas, once sang about meeting God. The song, "I Can Only Imagine," is by a Christian artist. Many have turned to faith in mourning Aria, her mother, Lisa Luft, sister, Brianna, and family friend, Saleena Senzee.

