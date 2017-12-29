Orlando Martinez
Lenexa police seek public’s assistance in locating missing KCK man

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 29, 2017 10:55 AM

A 53-year-old man from Kansas City, Kan., has been missing for 10 days.

Orlando Martinez was last seen in Lenexa on Dec. 20.

He was last known to be driving a 2006 Mazda 6 with Kansas tag: 348-KXE, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the man. Martinez has black hair, brown eyes, is five foot seven inches and weighs about 135 pounds.

Those who may know Martinez’s whereabouts are urged to call Lenexa police at 913-825-8101.

