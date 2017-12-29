Before dying in icy bridge crash, Aria Luft of Kearney sang of meeting God

More Videos

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

Kansas City's homicide number 137 had a name

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody

Police pursuit ends in downtown Kansas City with two robbery suspects in custody

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

Black Lives Matter protest of police shooting that killed a Topeka man

Black Lives Matter protest of police shooting that killed a Topeka man

Video shows scene after Topeka police shot Dominique White

Video shows scene after Topeka police shot Dominique White

What to pack in your winter vehicle safety kit

What to pack in your winter vehicle safety kit

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

    Aria Luft, one of four killed in an icy bridge crash in Kansas, once sang about meeting God. The song, "I Can Only Imagine," is by a Christian artist. Many have turned to faith in mourning Aria, her mother, Lisa Luft, sister, Brianna, and family friend, Saleena Senzee.

Aria Luft, one of four killed in an icy bridge crash in Kansas, once sang about meeting God. The song, "I Can Only Imagine," is by a Christian artist. Many have turned to faith in mourning Aria, her mother, Lisa Luft, sister, Brianna, and family friend, Saleena Senzee. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star
Aria Luft, one of four killed in an icy bridge crash in Kansas, once sang about meeting God. The song, "I Can Only Imagine," is by a Christian artist. Many have turned to faith in mourning Aria, her mother, Lisa Luft, sister, Brianna, and family friend, Saleena Senzee. John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

Local

Before dying in icy bridge crash, Aria Luft of Kearney sang of meeting God

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 29, 2017 09:46 AM

December 29, 2017

Aria Luft had her entire life in front of her. But with the teen’s passing, her family believes she has an eternal afterlife.

She was 14, an eighth-grader involved in athletics and choir at Kearney Junior High.

After she was killed Tuesday morning when a truck driven by her mother, Lisa Luft, slid off an icy Kansas bridge to an embankment 25 feet below, Aria’s father, Brandon Luft, spoke at a packed church vigil in Liberty.

“I do know that my redeemer lives,” he told those gathered at the service, clearly leaning on his faith to cope with the tragedy.

His wife, his other daughter, 20-year-old Brianna, and friend of the family, Saleena Senzee, 18, also died in the crash.

Aria Luft (right) with her mother, Lisa Luft, and sister, Brianna Luft. All three and friend Saleena Senzee were killed in a crash one day after Christmas in Kansas.
Luft family

At the St. Stephen Lutheran Church, a recording was played of Aria singing a song imagining what it’s like to go to heaven and meet God.

“Surrounded by your glory / What will my heart feel?” Aria sang.

The lyrics come from “I Can Only Imagine,” a song by the Christian band MercyMe.

Bart Millard of MercyMe wrote the song in a flurry not long after the death of his father to cancer, according to The Christian Post.

“For several years following his death, I would find myself writing the phrase, ‘I can only imagine,’ on anything I could find,” the songwriter said. “That simple phrase would give me a peace and a hope thinking about what my dad was finally experiencing.”

It was that sentiment that prevailed during the vigil, when people shared hugs and shed tears as Aria’s voice graced those in attendance.

“Sitting here listening to Aria sing earlier,” Brandon Luft said, as his voice cracked slightly, “was incredible.”

Later he added, “Thank you for the multitude of prayers.”

In the photo at left: Brianna Luft, 20, and her friend Saleena Senzee, who was 18. And on the right, Brianna with her sister, 14-year-old Aria. They as well as the Lufts’ mother, Lisa Luft, died in a crash on Interstate 70 Tuesday.
Jaclynne Dawson via Facebook

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

