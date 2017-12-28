Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Kansas City? Beware ‘dangerous’ cold and subzero temps

The National Weather Service has warned of bitter cold this weekend that could put New Year’s Eve travelers and party-goers in danger.
Experts predict wind chill factors of 15 to 30 degrees below zero for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s morning. Highs will be in the single digits and low temperatures will drop below zero.
Light freezing drizzle that could make roads slick is also a possibility on Saturday night.
The National Weather Service of Kansas City recommended that people dress for freezing weather and keep blankets in vehicles.
It also pointed out that symptoms of hypothermia — including confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking and sleepiness — can appear similar to the symptoms people have when they’ve overindulged.
“Hypothermia and frostbite can happen in less than 30 minutes and the symptoms can look just like someone who has celebrated too much,” the National Weather Service tweeted Thursday.
The Kansas City metropolitan area has experienced record cold for 2017 this week. Wednesday was the coldest high and low temperatures of the year in Kansas City.
High temperatures were recorded at 12 degrees with a low of minus 5 degrees.
On Thursday, it had been seven days since Kansas City experienced temperatures above freezing.
NYE still looks like it'll be dangerously cold with temps between 0 -15 BELOW ZERO at midnight with wind chills between 15 -30 BELOW ZERO! Hypothermia and frostbite can happen in less than 30 mins and the symptoms can look just like someone who has celebrated too much. Be safe!! pic.twitter.com/teEziGJjJg— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) December 28, 2017
