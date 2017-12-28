More Videos

  What to pack in your winter vehicle safety kit

    Make sure you and your car are prepared for cold weather by making your own vehicle safety kit. Many of the items the National Weather Service of Kansas City shows in this video are things you probably already own.

Make sure you and your car are prepared for cold weather by making your own vehicle safety kit. Many of the items the National Weather Service of Kansas City shows in this video are things you probably already own. National Weather Service Kansas City
Make sure you and your car are prepared for cold weather by making your own vehicle safety kit. Many of the items the National Weather Service of Kansas City shows in this video are things you probably already own. National Weather Service Kansas City

Local

Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Kansas City? Beware ‘dangerous’ cold and subzero temps

By Katy Bergen

kbergen@kcstar.com

December 28, 2017 01:57 PM

The National Weather Service has warned of bitter cold this weekend that could put New Year’s Eve travelers and party-goers in danger.

Experts predict wind chill factors of 15 to 30 degrees below zero for both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s morning. Highs will be in the single digits and low temperatures will drop below zero.

Light freezing drizzle that could make roads slick is also a possibility on Saturday night.

The National Weather Service of Kansas City recommended that people dress for freezing weather and keep blankets in vehicles.

It also pointed out that symptoms of hypothermia — including confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking and sleepiness — can appear similar to the symptoms people have when they’ve overindulged.

“Hypothermia and frostbite can happen in less than 30 minutes and the symptoms can look just like someone who has celebrated too much,” the National Weather Service tweeted Thursday.

The Kansas City metropolitan area has experienced record cold for 2017 this week. Wednesday was the coldest high and low temperatures of the year in Kansas City.

High temperatures were recorded at 12 degrees with a low of minus 5 degrees.

On Thursday, it had been seven days since Kansas City experienced temperatures above freezing.

Nicole L. Cvetnic and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

