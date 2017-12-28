Unclaimed lottery ticket worth $7.3 million was purchased from KC store

An as-yet unclaimed lottery ticket worth more than $7 million was purchased from a store in Kansas City.
The Missouri Lottery announced Thursday that the ticket was purchased from the Brooklyn Mart at 2200 E. Truman Road, with a number combination of 5, 11, 14, 30, 33 and 34.
The jackpot number was drawn on Wednesday.
“It was fun watching this latest jackpot grow to $7.3 million, and now we’re just excited to find out who our newest millionaire is,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “Players can check their numbers at MOLottery.com, take their tickets to Check-A-Ticket machines at retail or even scan them on our new mobile app to determine if their ticket is a winner.”
Lotto is a twice-weekly game with a jackpot that starts at $1 million and grows until someone wins.
Players can purchase two tickets for $1. Some proceeds benefit public education.
Wednesday’s win marks the 244th time the Lotto jackpot has been hit.
The winner has until June 25 to claim the prize.
Prizes can be claimed at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in KC, Jefferson City, Springfield and St. Louis.
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg
