Unclaimed lottery ticket worth $7.3 million was purchased from KC store

2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing Pause

1:05 Why you might 'bunch' charity giving

0:33 KCK police investigate body found in Kansas River

2:50 Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash

1:20 Won a Powerball jackpot? Learn how much money you'll really get

1:52 Lawrence creates a pop-up skating rink in a city park

1:47 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:42 Video shows scene after Topeka police shot Dominique White