Crews battle 3-alarm blaze at apartment building at 30th and Indiana

The Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit is investigating the cause of a three-alarm fire that broke out Wednesday at an apartment building near 30th Street and Indiana Avenue.
Fire crews were sent to the building shortly before 11 a.m. They climbed to the roof, where smoke poured out of windows and holes in the roof. Several fire trucks were on the scene. At about 11:30 a.m., a third alarm was called for the fire.
The fire was under control by 12:30 p.m.
The building was unoccupied, and no one was injured, according to Floyd Peoples, the Kansas City Fire Department chief fire marshal. Power had been shut off to the building for weeks, Peoples said.
Isaac Jackson said he had moved out of the building and into a hotel after the electricity was shut off. He came to the building Wednesday after a friend told him it was burning.
“I didn’t believe him until someone got me over here,” Jackson said. He had left the apartment fully furnished, he said. “My life was in that apartment.”
Firefighters have battled numerous fires around the area in recent days. At the same time as the blaze on Indiana Avenue, Independence fire crews responded to a house fire on Apache Drive in northeast Independence.
On Tuesday morning, a fire in Gladstone displaced at least 11 residents at the Crown Heights apartment building in the 200 block of Northeast 58th Street.
Two days earlier, on Christmas Eve, one person was critically burned and another person injured after a house caught fire on The Paseo in south Kansas City.
Colder weather brings more fires caused by indoor space heaters and other heat sources, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
In a safety video posted online Wednesday, Peoples, the fire marshal, warned residents to keep space heaters away from clutter and fuel sources.
