Multiple crashes, including one fatal, reported on KC-area highways on snowy Tuesday

With white Christmas snows continuing into Tuesday, one fatal wreck and a number of other traffic incidents were reported across the metro area.
The fatality occurred at about 10:45 a.m. on southbound Interstate 435 near Northwest River Bend Road in Platte County, according to Sgt. Collin Stosberg with the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The victim, a pedestrian who was not identified as of Tuesday afternoon, had earlier slid off the roadway in her vehicle.
A tow truck responded to the scene.
“As the pedestrian was about to get into the tow truck, another vehicle lost control and struck the pedestrian,” Stosberg said.
Other incidents snarled traffic in the metro area Tuesday morning and into the afternoon.
On the Kansas side, multiple lanes were closed due to collisions and poor road conditions on Interstates 70, 635 and 435, according to Kansas Department of Transportation spokeswoman Nicole Randall
In Missouri, a multi-vehicle crash temporarily restricted traffic on U.S. 71 between Hickman and 75th streets, according to Kansas City Scout.
In addition, northbound Interstate 35 saw the closure of two lanes Tuesday morning due to another multi-vehicle collision.
The National Weather Service in Kansas City issued a winter weather advisory early Tuesday that remained in effect until noon.
Temperatures were expected to dip Tuesday night, the service said. The wind chill was predicted to reach a low of minus 20 degrees overnight.
Visit modot.org or kcscout.net for more information on road conditions.
Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC
