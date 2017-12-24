These are The Kansas City Star’s most-watched news videos of 2017

More Videos 1:37 Secret Santa visits Topeka, spreads love in shelters Pause 2:13 Elves of Christmas Present fulfill wish of 13-year-old cancer patient 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 1:02 Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting 3:00 Man charged in two KC murders and is a suspect in three murders on Indian Creek trail 5:01 Listen to Toni Anderson talk with police officer during traffic stop 1:30 A re-creation of the I-70 crash according to reports by the Kansas Turnpike Authority 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting 0:35 Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay 4:44 A Center School District kindergartner stars in popular 'Kid News Reporter' video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Five things to know about Olathe Austins shooting Learn about who the suspect in the shooting is, where it happened and the three victims in the shooting. One man was killed. Learn about who the suspect in the shooting is, where it happened and the three victims in the shooting. One man was killed. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Learn about who the suspect in the shooting is, where it happened and the three victims in the shooting. One man was killed. Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star