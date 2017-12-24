These are The Kansas City Star’s most-watched news videos of 2017

The shooting at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe
Adam Purinton shot three people in a packed Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe on Feb. 22.
32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed.
32-year-old Alok Madasani of Overland Park and another bar patron, 24-year-old Ian Grillot of Grandview, were both injured in the shooting.
Never miss a local story.
Purinton led authorities on a manhunt that eventually ended with his arrest in Clinton, Mo.
Fiery truck crash on I-70
Five people died in a fiery traffic crash on Interstate 70 near 174th Street west of Bonner Springs on July 11.
A tractor-trailer crested a hill behind traffic stopped in the westbound lanes, failed to stop in time and left skid marks behind where it slammed into the vehicles in its path.
Here’s a recreation of how it played out according to reports from the Kansas Turnpike Authority.
Las Vegas shooting
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released body camera footage on Oct. 3 from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on Oct. 1.
Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates the footage during a press conference, saying it showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that faces Mandalay Bay, while trying to determine the direction of the shooting.
Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video.
Warning: This video contains graphic language.
Indian Creek trail murders
A mysterious series of apparently random killings in Kansas City, mostly committed in isolated spots along walking trails, came to an end when the killer deviated from his pattern with a brazen, execution-style shooting in broad daylight on a city street, according to Jackson County prosecutors.
The fifth and final killing came shortly after noon on Aug. 13, when 22-year-old Fredrick Demond Scott allegedly followed a man from a city bus, crept up behind him on the street and shot him in the head — before turning and getting right back on a bus.
Like the other four victims Scott is either charged with killing or is suspected of killing, Steven Gibbons was a stranger but fit a specific profile: They were all white men between ages 54 and 67.
On Aug. 29 Jackson County prosecutors announced murder charges against Scott in two of the killings and named him as a suspect in three other homicides of middle-aged men along south Kansas City trails.
Toni Anderson missing
Toni Anderson, a student at UMKC, was last seen on Jan. 15 in Kansas City.
It was later reported that she was ticketed by police in North Kansas City before her disappearance.
The North Kansas City Police Department later released this dashcam video showing Anderson being pulled over by an officer early in the morning on Jan. 15.
The dashcam video raised questions on why the officer let giggling, drugged Anderson go.
Her body was later found inside her car, which was pulled from the Missouri River alongside Platte Landing Park on March 10.
Comments