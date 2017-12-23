Program at Children’s Mercy Hospital named in honor of 13-year-old cancer patient

More Videos 2:13 Elves of Christmas Present fulfill wish of 13-year-old cancer patient Pause 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 1:09 Frank White's finances 1:59 Chiefs’ Marcus Peters gives away coats in KC for Christmas 1:08 Kansas Medicaid backlog hits nursing homes financially 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 0:54 Family confirms missing teen's body found in south KC; person of interest found dead by suicide in her car 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:57 Jason Kander talks about courage as a progressive in a red state 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Elves of Christmas Present fulfill wish of 13-year-old cancer patient California Trail Middle School student Ally Baier, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer at Children’s Mercy Hospital, learned that her wish of being accepted to the Future Teachers Academy in the Olathe School District was fulfilled, along with a pilot project being named in her honor at the hospital. The wish was granted with the help of the Elves of Christmas Present. California Trail Middle School student Ally Baier, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer at Children’s Mercy Hospital, learned that her wish of being accepted to the Future Teachers Academy in the Olathe School District was fulfilled, along with a pilot project being named in her honor at the hospital. The wish was granted with the help of the Elves of Christmas Present. John Sleezer and Toriano Porter The Kansas City Star

