Sleeping Shawnee family saved from house fire by good Samaritan, but a dog dies

Two adults escaped an early-morning house fire in Shawnee after a passerby noticed the fire and alerted them.
Fire crews from Shawnee and Overland Park rescued a cat, but a dog died in the fire.
UPDATE: Shawnee Fire Marshal Corey Sands says a man driving past noticed this morning's fire and alerted the sleeping residents.— The Shawnee Dispatch (@shawneedispatch) December 23, 2017
No working smoke alarms were found.
A wood burning stove in the garage led to the fire, investigators said. The damage to the house, in the 10500 block of W. 57th Terrace, was estimated at $175,000.
The family is receiving assistance from their insurance company and the American Red Cross. There were no working smoke alarms found in the home.
Shawnee Fire Department has free smoke alarms. For more information, call 913-631-1080.
