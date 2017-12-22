Weekend forecast calls for chilly temperatures, snow showers late Saturday in KC

Travelers and holiday shoppers around the metro should expect chilly temperatures most of the weekend and light snow late Saturday into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
Colder temperatures are expected overnight Friday with lows falling into the upper teens north of I-70, and the low 20s further south. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 37 and a low around 23.
Less than an inch of snow is expected to fall south of the Interstate 70 corridor after midnight Saturday into mid-morning Sunday, with 1-2 inches expected north of the Missouri River.
Conditions should improve Sunday morning, followed by a fairly uneventful Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the National Weather Service.
Clouds are expected through mid-morning Sunday, then gradual clearing, with a high near 31. The low Sunday night will be around 20 degrees.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 35 and the low around 16.
The National Weather Service forecasts another round of light snow in the area is possible Monday night, but with little to no accumulation.
According to the National Weather Service, single-digit wind chills are anticipated each morning through early next week.
Toriano Porter: 816-234-4779, @torianoporter
