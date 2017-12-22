Local

Blue Springs teen is killed in two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 70

By Glenn E. Rice

grice@kcstar.com

December 22, 2017 03:15 PM

Authorities have identified Lauren Courtney of Blue Springs as the 16-year-old girl who was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 70 in Independence.

The Toyota that Courtney was driving collided with a Mercedes in the westbound lanes of I-70, west of Noland Road. The Mercedes came to a controlled stop on the shoulder, while the Toyota slid off the road and overturned.

Courtney was ejected from the Toyota. She was taken to a hospital and later died, police said.

No one inside of the Mercedes reported being injured.

