Faith prevails as Louisburg parents welcome four healthy babies — against the odds

More Videos 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage Pause 3:02 Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies 1:53 Timeline: Overland Park teen killed, KC woman attacked, suspect commits suicide 0:35 Gary Lezak thanks Kansas City for supporting him after announcing he is gay 3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer) 0:42 Video shows scene after Topeka police shot Dominique White 2:12 Alfredo Garcia remembers Primitivo and the day he was shot while defending a teacher 1:00 Losing lawns to development in midtown Kansas City 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 1:09 Frank White's finances Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies Kaitlin and Josh Hartman of Louisburg had quadruplets on Nov. 17. Kaitlin was told as a teenager that her chances of becoming pregnant were slim. The four babies were born at 30 weeks and one day at Overland Park Regional Medical Center and are now healthy five-week-olds. Kaitlin and Josh Hartman of Louisburg had quadruplets on Nov. 17. Kaitlin was told as a teenager that her chances of becoming pregnant were slim. The four babies were born at 30 weeks and one day at Overland Park Regional Medical Center and are now healthy five-week-olds. Jill Toyoshiba and Matt Campbell. The Kansas City Star

Kaitlin and Josh Hartman of Louisburg had quadruplets on Nov. 17. Kaitlin was told as a teenager that her chances of becoming pregnant were slim. The four babies were born at 30 weeks and one day at Overland Park Regional Medical Center and are now healthy five-week-olds. Jill Toyoshiba and Matt Campbell. The Kansas City Star