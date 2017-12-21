Cattle truck overturns, forcing I-435 to close in both directions in the Northland

A cattle truck overturned Thursday afternoon, forcing Interstate 435 to be closed in both directions near Northeast 108th Street in Kansas City, North.
The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. Thursday along northbound I-435 near Northeast Cookingham Drive.
There were no initial reports of injuries. However, at least one cow got loose onto the highway.
Traffic was forced to exit northbound I-435 at Northeast 96th Street. Meanwhile, southbound traffic was forced to exit at Northeast Cookingham.
Never miss a local story.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Comments