More than 80 dogs were found on the property in Bates County, Missouri. Many were confined in crates too small for the number or size of the dogs.
More than 80 dogs were found on the property in Bates County, Missouri. Many were confined in crates too small for the number or size of the dogs. Provided photo
More than 80 dogs were found on the property in Bates County, Missouri. Many were confined in crates too small for the number or size of the dogs. Provided photo

Local

More than 100 dogs, cats rescued from filthy conditions in rural Missouri

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

December 21, 2017 01:03 PM

More than 100 dogs and cats rescued from one home in western Missouri were being evaluated in St. Louis on Thursday.

The property was “the worst I have encountered in more than 40 years of rescuing animals from abuse and neglect,” said Debbie Hill, vice president of operations, Humane Society of Missouri.

A news release from the Humane Society of Missouri said the 84 dogs and 17 cats were in a waste-filled home in Bates County. Representatives from the society were not immediately available to answer questions about adoption options for the animals.

“Many were in crates with so many layers of feces- and urine-saturated newspaper, the animals had no room to stand,” the statement said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The dogs are a range of sizes and ages; cats are all mixed-breed adult.

Earlier this year, 27 Yorkshire Terriers were removed from a home in Bates County. It’s not clear whether the two incidents are related to the same home.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

    Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department.

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage
Timeline: Overland Park teen killed, KC woman attacked, suspect commits suicide 1:53

Timeline: Overland Park teen killed, KC woman attacked, suspect commits suicide
Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies 3:02

Against the odds, Louisburg couple welcome four healthy babies

View More Video