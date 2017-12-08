Union Station was cited for programs like the Kansas City Maker Faire.
World-class exhibit program helps KC landmark win 'Attraction of the Year'

By Matt Campbell

December 08, 2017 09:53 AM

Union Station has been voted Kansas City’s “Attraction of the Year.”

The designation was awarded by the Greater Kansas City Attraction Association, a bi-state affiliation of area entertainment, sports, arts and history venues.

The award cited Union Station’s “exemplary attendance of over 1.8 million, its world-class special exhibit program, seasonal celebrations and programs like the Makers Faire and recent upgrades to Science City.”

It was one of four “Heart of Kansas City Awards” announced last month.

Visit KC was named Allied Member of the Year for “excellence in supporting the tourism and hospitality industry.”

Barry Myers of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts was named Ambassador of the Year.

Celeste Lupercio, director of sales, marketing and events at the College Basketball Experience was cited for individual achievement, “honoring an individual who goes the extra mile and puts forth exemplary effort.”

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

