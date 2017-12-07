More Videos

    This weekend is the final of the year for the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens Holiday Luminary Walk. Here is a sneak preview.

Local

Video: Take a speed tour of the Overland Park Arboretum Holiday Luminary Walk

By Shane Keyser

The Kansas City Star

December 07, 2017 04:04 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

The Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Luminary Walk is held on the three weekends following Thanksgiving.

The park’s fundraiser features a mile of candles, holiday lights, live musical entertainment, Santa Claus in the Depot, horse-drawn wagon rides, hot cider around a campfire, and mystical Gnome and Fairy Villages.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9.

If tickets are purchased online the cost is $9 per person; children 5 and younger are free. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate the night of the event for $10 per person.

