Video: Take a speed tour of the Overland Park Arboretum Holiday Luminary Walk

The Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Luminary Walk is held on the three weekends following Thanksgiving.
The park’s fundraiser features a mile of candles, holiday lights, live musical entertainment, Santa Claus in the Depot, horse-drawn wagon rides, hot cider around a campfire, and mystical Gnome and Fairy Villages.
The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-9.
If tickets are purchased online the cost is $9 per person; children 5 and younger are free. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate the night of the event for $10 per person.
