Missouri grad student arrested in protest against Republican tax plan

More Videos 3:35 Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams Pause 2:55 Johnson County Commission votes to terminate county manager 4:33 "I wish they would see through my eyes," Zach Pearce's father tackles the loss of his son 0:46 Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel 0:53 Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee 1:45 How to use open road tolling on the Kansas Turnpike 1:00 Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes 0:57 Watch the sunrise over the Country Club Plaza 1:34 See the latest device that helps students sneak e-cigarettes into schools 2:15 Mizzou Vice Provost explains new Missouri Land Grant Compact Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Graduate students arrested outside Speaker Ryan's office for protesting tax increases A dozen graduate students were arrested outside of House Speaker Paul Ryan's office on Dec. 5. The students came from Illinois, North Carolina, New York, Missouri, California and Washington, D.C., to voice their concern with the GOP-authored tax plan. A dozen graduate students were arrested outside of House Speaker Paul Ryan's office on Dec. 5. The students came from Illinois, North Carolina, New York, Missouri, California and Washington, D.C., to voice their concern with the GOP-authored tax plan. Joseph Cooke McClatchy DC Bureau

A dozen graduate students were arrested outside of House Speaker Paul Ryan's office on Dec. 5. The students came from Illinois, North Carolina, New York, Missouri, California and Washington, D.C., to voice their concern with the GOP-authored tax plan. Joseph Cooke McClatchy DC Bureau