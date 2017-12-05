Teen brothers rap about the virtues of the ‘poorer’ side of their Missouri city

More Videos 0:46 Five things to know about Kansas City's newest convention hotel Pause 3:35 Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 1:00 Watch distracted driver drift into oncoming lanes 1:31 Top baby names of 2017 0:53 Early morning crash fatal to woman in Shawnee 0:57 Watch the sunrise over the Country Club Plaza 2:25 Lumber signed with love for needy veterans 1:23 Confederate memorial on Ward Parkway removed Friday 1:46 Watch as Veterans Community Project workers build tiny houses in KC 3:01 Big Sonia (Trailer) Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Springfield teens produce rap video to abolish stereotypes about the north side Twin brothers Caleb and Joshua Conaway produced a video titled “North Side Pride” to abolish stereotypes about Springfield, Mo. They spent Thanksgiving making the video and published it on YouTube where it has received over 10,000 views. Twin brothers Caleb and Joshua Conaway produced a video titled “North Side Pride” to abolish stereotypes about Springfield, Mo. They spent Thanksgiving making the video and published it on YouTube where it has received over 10,000 views. Caleb And Joshua Conaway

